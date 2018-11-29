HM Payson & Co. Acquires 3,996 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,119,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Mark C. Vadon bought 11,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.27 per share, with a total value of $2,004,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,418,925.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

