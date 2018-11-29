Hill-Rom (HRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the fiscal 2018 on a strong note with fourth-quarter earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings increased 23% in the quarter, the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company saw a solid increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by a sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. The company is currently focusing on product innovation. For the full year, it has achieved more than $300 million as new product revenues. In 2019, the company expects to generate more than $400 million in new product revenue, exceeding its 2020 objective one year in advance. Over the past three months, Hill-Rom outperformed its industry. On the flip side, international revenues declined with a dip in sales in Asia-Pacific. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

HRC stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $78.16 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $76,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,355,000 after buying an additional 312,771 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $28,996,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 142,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $10,392,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

