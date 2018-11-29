Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
