Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

