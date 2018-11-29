Heska Corp (HSKA) Director Sells $656,868.00 in Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director G Irwin Gordon sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $656,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.73. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. Heska had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

WARNING: “Heska Corp (HSKA) Director Sells $656,868.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/heska-corp-hska-director-sells-656868-00-in-stock.html.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.