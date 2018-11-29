Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 1,000,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Shares of Minds Machines Group stock opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Thursday. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

Get Minds Machines Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Henry Turcan Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Minds Machines Group Ltd (MMX) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/henry-turcan-sells-1000000-shares-of-minds-machines-group-ltd-mmx-stock.html.

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.