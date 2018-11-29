Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 41.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.35.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 433.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $3,618,765 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

