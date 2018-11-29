HelloGold Trading Down 4.6% This Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $751,548.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.02207568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00127301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00200394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.08820786 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

