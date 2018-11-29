Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce sales of $152.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.23 million to $165.03 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $165.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $619.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.03 million to $641.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $628.70 million, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $672.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 29,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $610,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,493 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $92,321.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 103.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,976,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,902,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 364,244 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 35.2% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,137,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 296,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $5,487,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

