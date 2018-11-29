Head to Head Survey: Shoal Games (SGLDF) vs. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE)

Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoal Games and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,098.47%. Given Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shoal Games and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoal Games -2,496.26% -293.41% -195.96% Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment -0.66% -0.44% -0.32%

Volatility & Risk

Shoal Games has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoal Games and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoal Games $90,000.00 311.09 -$1.74 million N/A N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment $176.92 million 0.49 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Shoal Games.

Summary

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment beats Shoal Games on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets. It also operates the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom, and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway, a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 2,300 slot machines; 40 table games; and 12 poker tables. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

