Head-To-Head Contrast: Sql Technologies C (SQFL) vs. Energy Focus (EFOI)

Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sql Technologies C and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sql Technologies C -188.87% N/A -97.41% Energy Focus -40.43% -46.56% -37.38%

Sql Technologies C has a beta of -2.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Focus has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Sql Technologies C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Energy Focus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sql Technologies C and Energy Focus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.60 -$26.71 million N/A N/A Energy Focus $19.85 million 0.67 -$11.26 million ($0.79) -1.39

Energy Focus has higher revenue and earnings than Sql Technologies C.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sql Technologies C and Energy Focus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Focus 0 3 1 0 2.25

Energy Focus has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Summary

Energy Focus beats Sql Technologies C on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sql Technologies C Company Profile

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

