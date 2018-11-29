Head-To-Head Contrast: Sql Technologies C (SQFL) & Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT)

Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sql Technologies C and Revolution Lighting Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Revolution Lighting Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Revolution Lighting Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Lighting Technologies is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sql Technologies C and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.60 -$26.71 million N/A N/A Revolution Lighting Technologies $152.30 million 0.10 -$53.90 million ($0.34) -1.94

Sql Technologies C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sql Technologies C has a beta of -2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Lighting Technologies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Sql Technologies C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sql Technologies C and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sql Technologies C -188.87% N/A -97.41% Revolution Lighting Technologies -35.43% -9.36% -4.54%

Summary

Revolution Lighting Technologies beats Sql Technologies C on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sql Technologies C

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

