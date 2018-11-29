Head-To-Head Comparison: NowAuto Group (CAFI) versus Elevate Credit (ELVT)

NowAuto Group (OTCMKTS:CAFI) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NowAuto Group and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.29 -$6.91 million $0.16 28.44

NowAuto Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of NowAuto Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NowAuto Group and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit -0.49% 12.69% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NowAuto Group and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NowAuto Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 4 3 0 2.43

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 115.38%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than NowAuto Group.

Risk and Volatility

NowAuto Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats NowAuto Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NowAuto Group Company Profile

Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. operates as a retailer in the used vehicle market of the United States. It focuses primarily on the buy here/pay here segment of the independent used vehicle sales and finance market. The company sells approximately 2000 and newer model-year used vehicles and provides related financing through sale type leases. As of December 31, 2010, it had two retail locations in Arizona. The company was formerly known as NowAuto Group, Inc. Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

