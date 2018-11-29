Head to Head Comparison: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) versus Coffee (JVA)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Domino’s Pizza and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 0 8 12 0 2.60 Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus target price of $275.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Coffee has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coffee is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza.

Volatility & Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Coffee does not pay a dividend. Domino’s Pizza pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $2.79 billion 4.09 $277.90 million $5.34 51.27 Coffee $77.13 million 0.30 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 10.60% -11.92% 38.83% Coffee 1.13% 3.91% 2.52%

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Coffee on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores. As of June 18, 2018 it operated approximately 15,000 stores in approximately 85 markets. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2017, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

