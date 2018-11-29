Head to Head Analysis: The First Bancshares (FBSI) and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 26.41% 6.60% 0.83%

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. New York Community Bancorp pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $10.90 million 2.16 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.80 billion 2.79 $466.20 million $0.81 12.62

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The First Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 1 8 2 0 2.09

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

