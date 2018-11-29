Head to Head Analysis: Hilton Hotels (HLT) vs. Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Hilton Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hilton Hotels pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilton Hotels has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Boyd Gaming is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Boyd Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Hotels $9.14 billion 2.50 $1.26 billion $2.00 38.48 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.17 $189.19 million $1.03 24.22

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Gaming. Boyd Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Hotels 15.51% 63.76% 5.58% Boyd Gaming 7.19% 12.53% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Hotels and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Hotels 0 5 13 1 2.79 Boyd Gaming 0 3 9 0 2.75

Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $84.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $39.64, suggesting a potential upside of 58.86%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Hilton Hotels.

Volatility and Risk

Hilton Hotels has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Boyd Gaming on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of September 24, 2018, it had approximately 5,400 properties with approximately 880,000 rooms in 106 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

