HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

