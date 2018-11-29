Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 87.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 302,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $29,478,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $521,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

