Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 885,619 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $192,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,176,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,664,000 after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,975,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000,000 after purchasing an additional 335,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig-shares-bought-by-diamond-hill-capital-management-inc.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.