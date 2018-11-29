Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Hanwha Q Cells alerts:

NASDAQ:HQCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,766. Hanwha Q Cells has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hanwha Q Cells stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanwha Q Cells Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwha Q Cells and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.