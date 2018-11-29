HalalChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83,998.00 (HLC)

HalalChain (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, HalalChain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One HalalChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. HalalChain has a market cap of $3.64 million and $83,998.00 worth of HalalChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.02205447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00126293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00197208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.08651907 BTC.

About HalalChain

HalalChain’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. HalalChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. HalalChain’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for HalalChain is www.hlc.com . The Reddit community for HalalChain is /r/halalchain

HalalChain Token Trading

HalalChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalalChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HalalChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HalalChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

