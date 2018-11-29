GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28), Morningstar.com reports. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 29.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

