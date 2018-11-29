Guess?, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Shares of GES stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.24.
GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
