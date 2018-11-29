Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 159 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. 13,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.01.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 1,802 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $59,484.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 161.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

