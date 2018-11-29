GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Aramark (ARMK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,362,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,870,000 after acquiring an additional 416,188 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Aramark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,898,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aramark by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,547,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,724,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura cut their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Aramark (ARMK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/gsa-capital-partners-llp-takes-position-in-aramark-armk.html.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.