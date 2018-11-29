GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.38 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 531.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,741,000 after buying an additional 2,927,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,005,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after buying an additional 537,803 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.1% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,596,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,179,000 after purchasing an additional 440,720 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

