Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Shares of OMAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter worth $298,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter worth $328,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.