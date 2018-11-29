Group Eleven Resources (ZNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 80500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company's principal projects include Ballinalack project comprising 11 contiguous prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 312 square kilometers located in Westmeath and Longford counties, north-east Ireland; and Stonepark project, including 6 PLs covering an area of 183.5 square kilometers situated in County Limerick, Ireland.

