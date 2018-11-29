GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2283 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01.

GRIFOLS S A/S has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. GRIFOLS S A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GRIFOLS S A/S to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

