Greene King (GNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 578.33 ($7.56).

Shares of GNK opened at GBX 507.60 ($6.63) on Thursday. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

