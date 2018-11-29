Green Plains Partners (GPP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Green Plains Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

GPP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 104,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.43. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.30.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%. Analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $843,195.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

