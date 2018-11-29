Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 32,584 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $73,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,586,376,000 after buying an additional 919,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,171,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,229,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,817,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after buying an additional 5,494,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $629,647,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $230.34 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $173.54 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

In related news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $458,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $682,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

