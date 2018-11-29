Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 131,521 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American International Group were worth $48,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,305,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,245 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 38,370.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,430,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,009,000 after buying an additional 479,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,125,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

