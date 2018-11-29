Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,070,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,004 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Symantec were worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 355.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 498.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

SYMC opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

