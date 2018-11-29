Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Given New GBX 671 Price Target at HSBC

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HSBC from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective (up from GBX 675 ($8.82)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.07 ($8.91).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 702.90 ($9.18) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 702 ($9.17).

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX (1.70) (($0.02)).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

