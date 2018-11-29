Great Bear Resources (GBR) Shares Down 11.5%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 201,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 153,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.
In related news, Director Douglas William Ramshaw sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$34,125.00. Also, insider Christopher Neil Akehu Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$63,200.00.
About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)
Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.
