Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,530 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Grand Canyon Education worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,209,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-stake-lowered-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.