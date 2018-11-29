Graham Y. Tanaka Sells 32,385 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $339,718.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,375.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.41 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 158.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/graham-y-tanaka-sells-32385-shares-of-transact-technologies-incorporated-tact-stock.html.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.