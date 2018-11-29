GPM Metals (GPM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 327000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GPM Metals Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

