Goodman Group (GMG) Insider Anthony Rozic Sells 442,146 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Anthony Rozic sold 442,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.55), for a total transaction of A$4,707,970.61 ($3,338,986.25).

Anthony Rozic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goodman Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 30th, Anthony Rozic sold 66,482 shares of Goodman Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.52 ($7.46), for a total transaction of A$699,523.60 ($496,116.03).

Shares of ASX:GMG traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$10.68 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,000. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of A$7.34 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of A$8.93 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/goodman-group-gmg-insider-anthony-rozic-sells-442146-shares.html.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.