Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $13.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.64. 24,715,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,159.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $871,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,662.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,878 shares of company stock worth $71,176,221. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.