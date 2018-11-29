Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s score:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.52.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $198.35 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $188.94 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

