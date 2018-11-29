Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Receives $36.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 24.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 240,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.01%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

