Golar LNG (GLNG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG's fourth-quarter results are likely to get a boost on the back of improved shipping activity. Fourth-quarter TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) is expected in the band of $70,000 – $80,000, almost double the third quarter figure of $41,200. The company is already seeing a significant increase in free cash flow from the onset of Hilli Episeyo operation as well as other positive factors. We are also encouraged by the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments. Recently, Golar LNG raised its dividend payment to 15 cents per share from the previous 12.5 cents. However, the company's high operating expenses are expected to dent bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the shipping space is highly competitive and it can become a hindrance to growth. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,818. Golar LNG has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

