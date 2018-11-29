Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $14.15 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Express Scripts makes up approximately 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Express Scripts were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,572,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,192,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,301,000 after acquiring an additional 539,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 395,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,477,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,349,000 after acquiring an additional 505,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

