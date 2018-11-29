Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $12.45 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

