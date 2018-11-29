Globus Medical (GMED) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.92.

GMED stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David C. Paul sold 2,053,330 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $111,413,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after acquiring an additional 219,780 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,234,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Globus Medical by 154.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

