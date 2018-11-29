Global Jobcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $668,793.00 (GJC)

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Global Jobcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Global Jobcoin has a total market cap of $668,793.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Global Jobcoin

Global Jobcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,464,995 tokens. Global Jobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin . The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Jobcoin is www.globaljobcoin.com

Global Jobcoin Token Trading

Global Jobcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Jobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Jobcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Jobcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

