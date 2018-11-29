Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $3,114.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00052578 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,023,910 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

