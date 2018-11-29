Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Holdings Lifted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gladstone Land worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 52.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gladstone Land by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,286. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.64%.

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

