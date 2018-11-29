Gildan Activewear (GIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.96

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.96 and last traded at C$42.60, with a volume of 84948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.66%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Maryse Bertrand acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.40 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Also, insider Benito Masi sold 31,604 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.57, for a total transaction of C$1,282,174.28. Insiders sold a total of 77,482 shares of company stock worth $3,139,662 in the last ninety days.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

